Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 27-year-old man last seen in SE Bexar County

Joshua Stephens was last spotted by a family member in the 12600 block of Stuart Road

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Person, Bexar County, BCSO
Joshua Stephens was last spotted by a family member in the 12600 block of Stuart Road (KSAT 12 News)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s is searching for a missing 27-year-old last seen Thursday night in the southeast area of the county.

Joshua Stephens was last spotted by a family member when he walked off a property in the 12600 block of Stuart Road.

Stephens’ family is concerned due to his medical condition.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and last wore a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or email the Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

About the Author
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

