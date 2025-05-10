Skip to main content
Local News

ME’s office identifies man killed in Northeast Side shooting

Shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: Shooting, Crime, SAPD
A file photo of an SAPD vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting on the Northeast Side.

Sae Trae Williams, 19, died Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. A cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Police originally said a male had been shot and was in life-threatening condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

