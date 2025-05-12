RECALL ROUNDUP: Child Carriers, Toy Doll sets, Igloo coolers and Yamaha Power Adaptors recalled

SAN ANTONIO – Several products have been recalled due to safety concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), these recalled products could cause potential hazards such as serious injury from choking, fire risks, falls and crushing hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Deuter Child Carriers

Around 5,080 Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active child carriers are being recalled due to a fall risk.

The CPSC said the hinges on one of the support legs can crack, posing a serious safety concern.

The company has received 13 reports of hinges cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The carriers were sold at REI, Bass Pro, Amazon.com and other websites from March 2023 to March 2025, the CPSC said.

Users are advised to stop using the child carriers and contact Deuter for a free replacement. The CPSC said they can do this by filling out the recall form on their website, printing a prepaid return shipping label and returning the product.

Xylolin Doll Toy Sets

Xylolin is recalling around 3,400 of its Peg Doll toy sets because the toys’ heads can block a child’s airway if swallowed, posing a serious choking risk.

According to the CPSC, no injuries have been reported at this time.

These toy sets were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from May 2021 to January 2025.

Users are advised to take the toys away from children immediately. You can get a refund by throwing the toys away and sending a picture to Xylolin. Amazon is contacting all known buyers directly, the CPSC said.

Igloo Rolling Coolers

Igloo is expanding its previous February recall to nearly 1.2 million units.

The coolers’ tow handles can pinch users’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

Since the previous recall, the company has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, with 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations, the CPSC said.

These coolers were sold at Target, Academy, Costco, Amazon.com and other stores from January 2019 to January 2025.

The CPSC advises users to stop using the coolers immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Yamaha Power Adapators

Around 37,400 of Yamaha’s “Power Adaptors” for music workstations and digital pianos are being recalled due to a fire hazard, the CPSC said.

The AC power adapters can overheat and ignite, posing a burn risk.

According to the CPSC, no injuries have been reported, but Yamaha has received four reports of adapters burning or smoking.

These products were sold at music stores nationwide and online from Sept. 2010 to Nov. 2014, the CPSC said.

Users are advised to stop using the adapters immediately and visit Yamaha’s website for recall instructions.

