San Antonio Nurses Honor Guard recognizes nurses with a touching tribute for their life of service

SAN ANTONIO – Nursing is one of those professions that has no off hours.

From soothing a twisted ankle during off hours to providing patient care in the E.R., Karen Weidlich of the San Antonio Nurses Honor Guard says nursing is a 24/7 career.

Recommended Videos

“Nursing is a calling, and nursing is a service. When we clock out at work and go home, we don’t stop being nurses,” Weidlich said.

The evolution of nursing is rooted deep in history. The timeline has given way to famous women who have influenced modern nursing practices.

However, nursing, as a vocation, can be traced back to one of the profession’s more notable women, Florence Nightingale, who established a nursing school in 1860. Her stature is well-respected, and she is a significant figure to the nonprofit.

The all-volunteer group wears a traditional white nurse’s uniform and a cape. Weidlich says the cape, which is dark blue on the outside and lined with bright red material on the inside, is from the “Nightingale era.”

“The cape helped keep the nurses warm on the battlefield, and when you got to your patient, when you got to your soldier, then you would flip the shoulder back to expose the red, which signifies that you were medical care,” she said.

The San Antonio Nurses Honor Guard provides free ceremonial services at nurses’ funerals or living tributes if a nurse is on hospice.

To honor nurses during their funeral service, the San Antonio Nurses Honor Guard pays homage to the men and women who led a life of service with the “Nightingale Tribute,” a proclamation that relieves a nurse of his or her duty for a career of dedicating their life to service and giving.

“Nursing is such a wonderful profession. It’s one of the largest professions, one of the oldest professions, and one of the most well-respected professions for a reason; we nurses give care, we give our heart. It’s just a life of service. I believe everyone deserves some type of memoriam in the end,” Weidlich said.

There are Nurses Honor Guard programs across the United States, however, the San Antonio chapter is newly formed and seeking members.

The San Antonio Nurses Honor Guard welcomes active and retired nurses to volunteer their time and service.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer, and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.