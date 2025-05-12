San Antonio real estate market prices decrease in April as inventory expands, SABOR reports

SAN ANTONIO – With home prices in San Antonio experiencing a decline in April, potential buyers are presented with an opportunity to enter the market.

Statistics show the prices of homes in San Antonio decreased in April compared to previous years. The San Antonio Board of REALTORS said the median home price dropped to $304,000, while the average price fell to $365,738.

April 2023 April 2024 April 2025 Total Month Sales 2,901 homes 3,188 homes 3,029 homes Average Price $372,810 $378,171 $365,738 Median Price $320,000 $310,000 $304,000

Simultaneously, the realtor company reports that the number of homes available for purchase continues to rise. New listings increased by 6% to 5,114 on a year-to-year scale, and active listings rose 19% to 15,178.

However, pending sales have declined 13% year-to-year to 2,797 as buyers demonstrate caution amid market shifts, according to SABOR.

“April’s numbers show a softening in prices but a strong increase in available homes,” said SABOR’s 2025 Chair of the Board, Reagan Williamson. “This means buyers have greater negotiating power, while sellers need to be more strategic about pricing and presentation to stand out.”

Homes sold for 93.3% of their original listing price, which suggests some room for negotiation, the realtor company said. Additionally, statistics show that the cost per square foot decreased to $174, a 3% year-to-year drop.

