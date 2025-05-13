San Antonio Zoo celebrates 111th birthday with cupcakes, live music

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating its birthday, and you can join the party.

On Tuesday, the zoo at the 3900 block of St. Mary’s Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to host a day of fun.

According to the zoo, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature a cupcake giveaway for the first 200 guests, live entertainment, live music from Austin Forrest and more.

The zoo said the celebration is included with admission and is free for Members.

You can learn how to become a member on their website.

Looking for more zoo fun? You can still catch their upcoming Local Days events. According to the zoo’s website, here are the upcoming Local Days:

June 15

July 16

August 7

September 6

September 14

October 10

November 28

December 5

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

