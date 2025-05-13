Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Zoo celebrates 111th birthday with cupcakes, live music

Join the zoo’s wild party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating 111 years! (Copyright San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIOThe San Antonio Zoo is celebrating its birthday, and you can join the party.

On Tuesday, the zoo at the 3900 block of St. Mary’s Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to host a day of fun.

According to the zoo, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature a cupcake giveaway for the first 200 guests, live entertainment, live music from Austin Forrest and more.

The zoo said the celebration is included with admission and is free for Members.

You can learn how to become a member on their website.

Looking for more zoo fun? You can still catch their upcoming Local Days events. According to the zoo’s website, here are the upcoming Local Days:

  • June 15
  • July 16
  • August 7
  • September 6
  • September 14
  • October 10
  • November 28
  • December 5

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

