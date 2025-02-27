San Antonio Zoo celebrates National Pokémon Day, Locals Days

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating National Pokémon Day with a special collector’s card.

On Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, visitors can get a capybara-themed Pokémon card.

According to a news release, the first 250 guests to visit the Project Selva 4D Theater each day will get an exclusive, limited-edition Tupi Pokémon card.

Tupi is the zoo’s newest capybara, who will be having a gender reveal party on March 5, according to zoo officials.

The adorable capybara has gone viral on the internet, with one video of Tupi abruptly woken by a bird getting over 300,000 views on social media.

Feb. 27 and 28 will also be Locals Days at the San Antonio Zoo.

The release said all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

“Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online with proof of Bexar County residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

If you cannot make it to the zoo for this week’s events, don’t worry. More Locals Days are planned for later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

March 27

April 11

May 11

June 15

July 16

August 7

September 6

September 14

October 10

November 28

December 5

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.