Frustration grows at Nico’s Mexican Restaurant as Pleasanton Road construction deters customers

SAN ANTONIO – Business owners continue to sound off on an ongoing road project on a stretch of Pleasanton Road on the South Side.

The project covers a three-mile stretch on the South Side and is intended to make Pleasanton Road more pedestrian-friendly.

It involves the installation of medians, three mid-block crosswalks with lights and putting up a traffic signal near the intersection of Pleasanton Road and Rayburn Drive.

But the project has caused frustration among residents.

Employees at Nico’s Mexican Restaurant at 2507 Pleasanton Road said they have seen their business and customers rapidly decline due to the construction work and confusion over the project.

“The barrier they put in between the street to come in here is causing a lot of negative feedback,” said Elda, a waitress at Nico’s. “We do not have the same customers, and people don’t come and dine in. It’s bad.”

Long-time customer George Hernandez said navigating your way through Pleasanton is difficult.

“Either you have to turn a mile up the street or you’re gonna have to drive a mile past to get down here,” said Hernandez.

“We have to go three streets down so we can come in through the back roads,” said Elda. “A lot of people just pass by now and don’t stop. It’s frustrating because we’re losing customers, and as waitresses, we live off tips.”

“This is what keeps the South Side alive. We’re the ones that keep it alive. At the end of the day, every customer matters,” said Hernandez.

Elda said she understands the work will be done, but would like more access to her restaurant and others.

“Just leave an opening like they did in other sections. They didn’t leave us anything. If you could please help us out, just open something,” said Elda.

The project is a joint effort by the City of San Antonio and the Texas Department of Transportation.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 700 people have signed an online petition opposing the medians, and neighbors report collecting an additional 2,000 signatures in person.

Part of the petition states that residents and business owners “urge the San Antonio City Council to reevaluate these changes. Let’s reopen necessary street passages and consider modifying or removing parts of the medians to restore safe and efficient traffic flow. By doing so, we can support local businesses, reduce congestion, and most importantly, ensure the safety of our children and fellow residents.”

KSAT reached out to District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran for a comment or statement on the project and had not received anything official as of Wednesday morning.