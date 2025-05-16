Broken water line diverts traffic, shuts down water at 2 SWISD schools, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Water System (SAWS) transmission line was hit, causing a stream of water to flow that affected roads and two area schools on Friday, according to a SAWS spokesperson.

At approximately 10 a.m., Transguide cameras in the area of U.S. Highway 90 eastbound showed what appeared to be water pooling on the access road.

Several minutes later, those same cameras showed water covering the road and exit ramp from the highway.

In an email to KSAT, a Southwest Independent School District spokesperson said Kriewald Road and Big Country Elementary schools had been “without water for about an hour and a half.”

The spokesperson cited a SAWS water main break as the cause.

“Crews re-routed water to both campuses,” the spokesperson said. “We notified parents of the issue and also when water was restored at 10:45 a.m.”

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a SAWS spokesperson emailed KSAT saying a non-SAWS contractor hit a 24-inch transmission line.

SAWS confirmed that some schools had been affected, which forced a delay in isolating the line.

“Now we have worked out maintaining supply to the schools and have stopped the flow. We are working on repairing the line,” the spokesperson said.

A Transguide camera showed crews working on the side of the road while some traffic continued moving along the access road.