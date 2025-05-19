Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Multi-vehicle crash blocking lower level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown

Crash reported on I-10 near Frio Street

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Traffic, San Antonio, Downtown, Interstate 10
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the lower level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio on Monday, May 19, 2025. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The lower level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown is closed Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 2:15 p.m. on I-10 near Frio Street.

Recommended Videos

A video taken by a KSAT journalist at the scene showed that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is affecting traffic on Interstate 35, TxDOT cameras show.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the lower level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio on Monday, May 19, 2025. (TxDOT)

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

KSAT DEALS