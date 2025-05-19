Multi-vehicle crash blocking lower level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the lower level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio on Monday, May 19, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The lower level of westbound Interstate 10 near downtown is closed Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 2:15 p.m. on I-10 near Frio Street.

A video taken by a KSAT journalist at the scene showed that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is affecting traffic on Interstate 35, TxDOT cameras show.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

