KSAT Q&A: San Antonio Mayor discusses mayoral race endorsement, Guajolote Ranch project and more

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg appeared on the 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday to discuss several pressing topics, including the upcoming mayoral race.

Nirenberg expressed that he is closely monitoring the mayoral race but has not yet decided whether to make an endorsement.

“Timing is everything,” Nirenberg said, adding that he plans to decide on his endorsement in the coming days.

Nirenberg also addressed the Guajolote Ranch project, voicing his opposition due to concerns over water safety.

Additionally, Nirenberg discussed Project Marvel, stating that he’s hopeful the next mayor and city council members will execute the project properly.