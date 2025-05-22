Animal Care Services to unveil new spay and neuter clinic on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for a new spay and neuter clinic on the East Side, according to a news release.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the clinic in the 1600 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

City Manager Erik Walsh, Assistant City Manager David McCary, District 2 Council member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, ACS Director Jon Gary and ACS advisory board members are expected to attend.

The Denver Heights neighborhood clinic is the second of two recently opened city-operated facilities.

In April, ACS opened a clinic at the Las Palmas Shopping Center on the West Side.

ACS said that they hope to complete over 41,000 spay and neuter surgeries this year.

The two latest facilities were approved by the San Antonio City Council in 2024. They join six other ACS-supported partner clinics that offer free and low-cost spay and neuter services for dogs and cats.

For more information on the clinics and benefits of pet sterilization, click here.

