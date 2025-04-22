City of San Antonio holds ribbon-cutting for new spay and neuter clinic on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Councilmembers and the Animal Care Services department gathered on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting of a new spay and neuter clinic on the West Side, according to a press release.

The clinic is located at the Las Palmas Shopping Center, 803 Castroville Road, Suite 120, the release mentioned.

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo and District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito were in attendance.

“This new Spay-Neuter Clinic-West will be a vital resource for the West Side and our District 5 residents,” said Castillo. “We are grateful for its prime accessible location at the Las Palmas Shopping Center.”

The release said the West Side location is one of two new clinics funded in 2024. $2.7 million and 21 positions were added the following year to operate the facilities, according to the city.

Spaying and neutering pets deter pet overpopulation, contributes toward a longer life and reduces the chance of them running away, the release said.

“Spaying and neutering pets addresses the root cause of San Antonio’s stray dog and pet overpopulation challenges, and we’re proud to be part of a long-term solution,” said Gavito.

Animal Care Services hopes to complete over 41,000 spay and neuter surgeries this year.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our city leaders for their investment in San Antonio’s animal welfare,” said ACS Director Jon Gary. “Thanks to their continued commitment, the new spay-neuter clinics will help us build a healthier, safer community for both pets and people.”

For more information on the clinics and benefits of pet sterilization, click here.