Man in critical condition after West Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition following a drive-by shooting on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Trinity Street.

According to SAPD, the man approached a neighbor’s yard when two people in a dark-colored vehicle called out to him.

Authorities said the man pulled out a BB gun. In response, the driver of the dark-colored vehicle pulled out a gun and shot at the man.

The shooter fired at the victim multiple times, but police said the victim was only wounded by one of those shots.

SAPD said the driver and passenger fled the scene.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.