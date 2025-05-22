San Antonio electric bike program improves transportation for low-income families

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s new electric bike program is transforming transportation options for residents with mobility challenges.

The program offers e-bikes almost entirely free to qualified families who have participated in Neighborhood & Housing Services low-income programs.

The program, which provides $1,000 vouchers to eligible participants, has already begun distributing e-bikes to 244 San Antonio residents through a partnership with Pedal Guerrero Bike Store on the city’s Northwest Side.

“It’s going to save money, it’s going save gas,” said Andre Green, one of the program’s recipients.

For Green, the e-bike represents more than just transportation.

“This actually gives me a second chance to live again and live a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Breaking down transportation barriers

The low-income E-Bike Voucher Program aims to improve sustainability and accessibility in transportation across San Antonio.

The initiative will distribute vouchers to 244 qualified residents, covering almost the entire cost of an electric bicycle.

Another recipient, Esmeralda, highlighted the program’s versatility.

“I can use it for trail bike riding, fitness,” she said.

Safety first approach

The program requires participants to complete a free street skills course before redeeming their voucher to ensure rider safety.

“The course helps get people more confident in the rules of the road, as well as best tips and best practices for cycling,” Matthew, a program coordinator, said.

The safety training addresses critical concerns, as recent data from People Powered Movement shows the most common causes of intersection crashes in San Antonio during 2021 included:

Failing to yield the right-of-way (25%)

Distracted driving (16%)

Distracted bicycling (5%)

Running a red light or stop sign (12%)

Program impact and future

For participants like Esmeralda, the training has proven invaluable.

“I learned more about the signals,” Esmeralda said. “I received information on the app, so I know which routes to take.”

The program currently operates as a pilot initiative, with potential for expansion based on community needs and success metrics.

All 244 initial voucher recipients have been notified, marking a significant milestone in San Antonio’s efforts to provide sustainable transportation alternatives.

