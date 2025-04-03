San Antonio launches $1,000 e-bike voucher program for low-income families

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is making strides toward more accessible transportation by launching a program that offers low-income families $1,000 vouchers for e-bikes.

The initiative aims to relieve the financial burden of purchasing a bike. The program specifically helps participants buy electric bikes from the veteran-owned business Pedal Guerrero.

Joseph Leon, owner of Pedal Guerrero, highlighted the adaptability of the e-bikes available through the program.

“Depending on your bike, some of them sit higher, sit lower, depending on your ailment,” Leon said. “I can customize these to anybody.”

Leon said the e-bikes are designed to accommodate various needs, including people with disabilities.

Douglas Melnick, the city’s chief sustainability officer, emphasized the importance of the program.

“Not everybody in our community has the same access to transportation choices,” Melnick said. “Not everybody owns a car.”

The goal is to enhance transportation accessibility for residents struggling with traditional options.

The program includes a range of bike styles, including foldable options that make it easier for residents to store them in apartments.

Leon said the vouchers will cover 99% of the bike’s cost, approximately $1,000, leaving recipients responsible for some taxes.

Additionally, customers must complete a city-approved street-skills class before receiving the voucher.

Alexis Rodriguez, a coordinator with Ghisallo Cycling, stressed the importance of safety in cycling.

“How safe you feel on the road can affect how often you use cycling as transportation,” Rodriguez said.

Ghisallo Cycling offers free bike training for all ages, focusing on traffic safety and trail etiquette.

Melnick noted that the funding for these vouchers comes from leftover money from a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy from a previous year.

Currently, the city plans to provide 244 applicants with the $1,000 vouchers.

To qualify for the e-bike grant, applicants must have previously participated in a neighborhood and housing services program and meet low-income criteria.

Anyone interested in the e-bike grant can apply here.

