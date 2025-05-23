Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Schertz police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 35

Cause of crash remains under investigation

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Police cars at night (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police have identified a motorcyclist killed after a crash on Interstate 35 southbound earlier this week.

Nicholas Winfield Smith, 43, died in the Wednesday crash around 7:36 p.m. on I-35 at Farm-to-Market 3009, near Cibolo Valley Drive.

Recommended Videos

Smith is a resident of Harker Heights, Texas, a city southeast of Killeen, according to Schertz police.

Upon arrival, officers found Smith lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Schertz police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Smith’s cause and manner of death are unknown.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS