Schertz police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 35

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police have identified a motorcyclist killed after a crash on Interstate 35 southbound earlier this week.

Nicholas Winfield Smith, 43, died in the Wednesday crash around 7:36 p.m. on I-35 at Farm-to-Market 3009, near Cibolo Valley Drive.

Smith is a resident of Harker Heights, Texas, a city southeast of Killeen, according to Schertz police.

Upon arrival, officers found Smith lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Schertz police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Smith’s cause and manner of death are unknown.

