Crash on I-35 southbound causes traffic delays, Schertz police say Police advised drivers to use caution The crash happened on I-35 at Farm-to-Market 3009. (Copyright 2025 by TxDOT - All rights reserved.) SCHERTZ, Texas – A major crash on Interstate 35 southbound has caused traffic to be re-directed off the highway, according to the Schertz Police Department.
In a
Facebook post, Schertz police said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday on I-35 at Farm-to-Market 3009.
Police advised drivers in the area to use caution.
Further information was not readily available. KSAT will update you once more details are released.
