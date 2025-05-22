Crash on I-35 southbound causes traffic delays, Schertz police say

The crash happened on I-35 at Farm-to-Market 3009.

SCHERTZ, Texas – A major crash on Interstate 35 southbound has caused traffic to be re-directed off the highway, according to the Schertz Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Schertz police said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday on I-35 at Farm-to-Market 3009.

Police advised drivers in the area to use caution.

Further information was not readily available. KSAT will update you once more details are released.