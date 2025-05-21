Skip to main content
Driver crashes into front door of home on Northeast Side

Crash happened in the 2100 block of Fawn Lake

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

The driver of a vehicle crashed into the front door of a home on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The driver of a vehicle crashed into the front door of a Northeast Side home on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fawn Lake Drive, not far from Binz Engleman Road.

BCSO said the driver remained on the scene and did not appear intoxicated.

It’s unclear if anyone was transported to a hospital, but a KSAT photographer saw an ambulance at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

