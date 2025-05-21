Man charged with impersonating an officer in attempted theft on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he claimed to be a San Antonio police officer while attempting to steal from a Southwest Side store, police said.

Emilio Carraman, 29, was caught trying to steal from the Home Depot on Monday in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive.

Recommended Videos

After store employees confronted him, Carraman told them he was an undercover detective for the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene, debunked Carraman’s claims and took him into custody, SAPD said.

Carraman is charged with impersonating a public servant and theft between $100 to $750, jail records show.

He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday morning, where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

Read also: