Local News

Man charged with impersonating an officer in attempted theft on South Side, SAPD says

Emilio Carraman, 29, attempted to steal between $100 to $750 in Home Depot merchandise, police say

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Emilio Carraman, 29 (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he claimed to be a San Antonio police officer while attempting to steal from a Southwest Side store, police said.

Emilio Carraman, 29, was caught trying to steal from the Home Depot on Monday in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive.

After store employees confronted him, Carraman told them he was an undercover detective for the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene, debunked Carraman’s claims and took him into custody, SAPD said.

Carraman is charged with impersonating a public servant and theft between $100 to $750, jail records show.

He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday morning, where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

