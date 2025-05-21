Good Samaritans help driver after 18-wheeler flips over multiple times on Interstate 37, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A group of good Samaritans helped a man get out of an 18-wheeler that rolled over on Interstate 37 on Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio police said that an 18-wheeler flipped over several times just before 2 p.m. on I-37 northbound between Southeast Military Drive and Pecan Valley Drive.

SAPD said the 18-wheeler was the only vehicle affected in the crash.

Witnesses at the scene told KSAT they saw a truck cut off the 18-wheeler.

“[The driver of the 18-wheeler] tried to correct himself, and he just lost control,” a witness told KSAT. “He just slid all the way down here.”

Several witnesses pulled their vehicles over to check on the male driver’s condition.

The driver was able to walk away from the rolled-over 18-wheeler with “no major injuries,” SAPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

I-37’s northbound lanes have since been reopened.

