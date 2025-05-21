Driver killed in single-vehicle crash along Interstate 10, SAPD says

San Antonio police said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, San Antonio police said.

The crash was first reported around 12:15 p.m. along Interstate 10 eastbound near the Roland Road exit.

A driver injured in a crash on Wednesday afternoon was initially rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, San Antonio police said. (KSAT)

Authorities said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on the interstate, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

Shortly after the crash, SAPD said the driver was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was a man in his 30s.

An SAPD officer at the scene told KSAT that I-10 eastbound at Roland Road has been shut down, but the interstate is expected to reopen within an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

