Driver arrested, accused of DWI in connection with I-10 crash, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated after a crash on Interstate 10 left one person hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said a blue Chrysler Town and Country van was heading southeast in the 6200 block of I-10 west when it took the exit off-ramp to enter the access road and “abruptly veered right.”

Police said the Chrysler sideswiped a blue Ford Ranger traveling in the same direction, forcing it off the road and onto a grassy median that turns into a concrete embankment.

“The Ford proceeded into a rollover down into the ditch,” police said.

The driver of the Chrysler fled the crash scene, failing to stop and render aid to the other driver, according to police. A witness followed and was able to convince the driver of the Chrysler to go back to the scene, where he was apprehended by officers.

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old man, was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler, who has not been identified as of Sunday morning, was found to be intoxicated, police said. He was arrested for DWI and collision involving injury.

Additional information was not immediately available.

