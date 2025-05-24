Police investigating after 2 killed in crash on SE Loop 410 on South Side

A crash on Friday, May 23, 2025, closed a portion of Southeast Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Southeast Loop 410 on the South Side.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday. According to police, two people in the same vehicle were traveling east on Southeast Loop 410 approaching Moursund Boulevard.

Construction work ahead of the vehicle caused the two-lane roadway to be reduced down to one lane, police said. As the vehicle began to slow for traffic ahead, the two people were struck from behind by a 2014 Chevy Silverado, police said.

A crash on Friday, May 23, 2025, closed a portion of Southeast Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard on the South Side. (KSAT)

The victims’ vehicle drove into a grassy area, striking a guardrail before being going back onto the main lanes, police said. The Chevy Silverado rolled onto its side and slid across the main lanes.

The victims, a woman in her 50s and a male, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They have not been identified as of Saturday morning.

The driver of the Silverado, a 22-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution, police said.

Southeast Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard (TxDot)

The eastbound lanes were closed on Southeast Loop 410 for nearly three hours due to the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

