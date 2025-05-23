2 killed in rollover crash on SE Loop 410; eastbound lanes closed, SAPD says

A crash on Friday, May 23, 2025, closed a portion of Southeast Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in a rollover crash on Southeast Loop 410 on Friday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Southeast Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

At this time, authorities said the eastbound lanes remain closed.

Traffic has been diverted to the access road at the South Zarzamora Street exit.

Police said it is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

