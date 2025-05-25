Uvalde community marks 3 years since Robb Elementary tragedy with vigils, remembrance events

UVALDE, Texas – Saturday marks three years since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers lost their lives.

The Uvalde community held vigils, demonstrations and services on Saturday, May 24, to honor and remember all 21 victims.

Brett Cross, the guardian of shooting victim Uziyah Garcia, said he doesn’t visit Robb Elementary often.

“Had he survived, he would be out here doing this,” Cross said. “You know, I wouldn’t be doing it through him. He would be here doing it for his friends and for everybody.”

Cross invited KSAT to join him outside the school for 77 minutes — the same amount of time it took law enforcement to confront the 18-year-old gunman.

“Just sitting out there, yards away from where this all happened, it really, it takes a toll,” he said. “I don’t want another parent to have to feel this way.”

Church bells also rang on Saturday in honor of the 21 lives lost.

A group of people gathered to protest against gun violence while holding orange flags.

Arnulfo Reyes, a surviving teacher, was there and reflected on the importance of remembrance.

“Maybe everybody else forgot, and I just want to keep on remembering,” Reyes said.

Students who survived the shooting honored their friends and teachers with a balloon release.

A public candlelight vigil was held Saturday night at the Uvalde Amphitheatre.

Berlinda Arreola, step-grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, along with other members of the 21 families, organized the vigil.

