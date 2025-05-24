Uvalde community to hold candlelight vigil in honor of Robb Elementary School shooting victims

FILE - Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other items at a memorial, June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

UVALDE, Texas – Community members will gather in Uvalde on Saturday to pay respects to victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting as they mark three years since the tragedy.

A public candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Uvalde Amphitheatre, located on the river just below the civic center.

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire in two fourth-grade classrooms, claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Berlinda Arreola, step-grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, and other members of the 21 families organized the event, according to a press release from the Uvalde Police Department.

Parallel to U.S. Highway 90, Nopal Street will be closed to traffic around the civic center.

Uvalde police said for those planning to drive to the event, the closest parking will be at First State Bank, located at 200 East Nopal St.

An invitation-only event will also be held at the SSGT Willie DeLeon Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. The parking lot of the civic center will be closed to the public until 6:30 p.m.

