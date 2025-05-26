Woman stabbed by another woman in downtown San Antonio, SAPD says

San Antonio police said it is investigating a Monday morning stabbing downtown.

Officers said they received a cutting-in-progress call around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 36-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound to her torso and a head laceration. SAPD said the 36-year-old was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, police said they detained a 40-year-old woman in the 500 block of Sixth Street they believe stabbed the victim during a “confrontation” with a “lethal cutting instrument.”

However, a San Antonio police officer told KSAT that investigators have not recovered a weapon at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the apparent confrontation, SAPD said.

Although the 40-year-old woman has been detained, officers said she is not facing any formal charges at this time.

SAPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.