Authorities ID man, woman killed in crash on Southeast Loop 410 on South Side

A crash on Friday, May 23, 2025, closed a portion of Southeast Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two people who were killed last week in a crash on Southeast Loop 410 on the South Side.

Regina Ramirez, 51, and Alejandro Robledo Jr., 54, died from blunt force injuries, according to officials. Their deaths were ruled an accident.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on May 23. San Antonio police said Ramirez and Robledo were in the same vehicle traveling eastbound on Southeast Loop 410 near Moursund Boulevard when construction caused the two-lane road to be reduced to one lane.

As their vehicle slowed down due to traffic, Ramirez and Robledo were struck from behind by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, according to police.

The victims’ vehicle drove into a grassy area, struck a guardrail and ricocheted back onto the main lanes, police said. The Silverado rolled onto its side and slid across the main lanes.

Ramirez and Robledo were pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Authorities said the driver of the Silverado, a 22-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution.

The eastbound lanes were closed on Southeast Loop 410 for nearly three hours due to the crash.