Drivers continue to get stuck near flooded Leon Creek after heavy rain

SAN ANTONIO – There was another high water rescue Wednesday morning in the same area near Leon Creek on West Commerce Street.

The San Antonio Fire Department said they’ve received 25 calls for water rescues since Monday following heavy rain. No injuries have been reported.

Jason MacLean, who rides his bike in the Leon Creek area, said he knows better than to cross the creek on bike or by car when it floods.

“I would wait a few days,” MacLean said. “When it flash floods, it’s not like normal water just passing down a creek. It’s rushing down at a lot steeper or a lot faster current, so it hits your ankles, and it’ll take you right out.”

Some drivers continue to ignore the flashing signs that automatically go off during floods.

According to the City of San Antonio Public Works Department, there have been four low water crossings barricaded:

Old Grissom Road near Grissom Road

Commerce Street at Leon Creek

Holbrook near Ira Lee

Pinn Road at Leon Creek

The Public Works Department also said there are 13 low water crossings with flashing signals but not barricaded, and zero reported traffic signal outages.

The department said they deploy workers to put out physical barriers in these areas as well.

To help prevent future incidents, the department said a project has been funded to install an automatic arm similar to a railroad crossing, as well as gates, lighting and additional signage to the Pinn Road low crossing area.

The project is scheduled to begin later this year.

Until then, residents in the area like Javier Salazar, who walks the trail near Leon Creek, said it’s best to turn around.

“I would just say, like, don’t risk it, just because you never know like how bad the current is or like how deep it is,” Salazar said.

