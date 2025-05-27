‘It looks like a bowling ball’: Woman’s car damaged after large hail rains down on far Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Some people, particularly on the far Northwest Side, hope they have seen the last of the large hail that rained down on them late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

The hail was part of a storm system that moved through the area, which also dumped several inches of rain.

KSAT 12 viewers shared pictures and videos they took with their cell phones, in some cases, showing hail as large as grapefruits.

>> KSAT Connect photos show lightning, hail as storms roll through San Antonio and Hill Country

“To me, it looks like a bowling ball. Not a baseball, not a golf ball,” said Tara Harper, who described the frozen pellet she said hit her car and damaged her windshield.

Although she heard it hitting her rooftop overnight, Harper didn’t notice that the hail had caused any damage until she opened her car door as she prepared to leave for work on Tuesday.

Her driver’s seat was covered in tiny shards of glass.

“The first thing I did was look up at my sunroof,” Harper said. “Yes, I cried. It’s my brand new, and I call her ‘Mako.’ She’s like my mako shark ‘cause I’m a diver.”

Harper bought the car, which she adorned with stickers of ocean life, just a few months ago. Harper said it was a replacement for her previous vehicle, which was destroyed in a crash.

“I was, like, ‘Can I get a break? Just a break, just a small break,” Harper said, looking skyward.

Harper’s car appeared to be the only one on her street that sustained any damage from the storms.

However, just down the block, Cynthia Charo spent the night worrying that she might wake up to a similar scenario on Tuesday.

“We just replaced (the windshield) after the first hailstorm a couple of months ago, so we didn’t want it to happen again,” Charo said.

Her dogs, meanwhile, were worried about the weather. The lightning and thunder, Charo said, had her pets on edge and made for a sleepless night.

“The whole house was shaking,” Charo said. “You could hear the hail coming down on both ends.”

In several neighborhoods, it was clear that people took news of the storm seriously. Some of them had covered their cars to protect them from the weather.

With the possibility of more storms to come Tuesday night, some wonder if they will see a repeat of Monday night’s weather.

Charo said she has already had enough of some of it.

“No more hail, and no more thunder for me,” Charo said. “But, yes, I know we need the rain.”

More of this week’s storm coverage on KSAT.com: