Leon Creek floods roads, parks and trails after heavy rain in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain on Monday night flooded roads, parks and trails along Leon Creek on the West Side of San Antonio.

Throughout Tuesday morning, drivers and residents had to navigate roads, sometimes ignoring safety warnings.

“Anytime that it rains pretty heavily, I do see this pretty often," said Luis Neto, a construction worker biking to Rodriguez Park on his day off. “I had to take the little old Highway 90 just to get to the old part, just to even come to the trail.”

Neto’s usual route was flooded with water, debris, and wildlife.

He says while this is a regular occurrence, he wishes there was more that the City of San Antonio could do to help with the high water.

“I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of other people [that agree] because I do see people come here as well, and they take that little trail right there. That trail needs to be repaired as well,” he said.

In images and videos taken by KSAT crews, you can see some drivers ignoring warning signs and barricades, traveling through high waters, and even needing rescuing from first responders.

Melissa Cabello Havrda, councilwoman for District 6, which covers the Leon Creek area, established a flood relief emergency fund back in 2021.

Her team said she was attending a meeting with SAWS about drought conditions and will provide an update on damage done to the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

