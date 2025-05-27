Skip to main content
KSAT crews capture lightning, hail and stalled vehicles across Bexar County, Hill Country

Storms lasted until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Justin Rodriguez, Video Editor

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – As storms rolled through the larger portions of Bexar County and the Hill Country on Monday night, KSAT had crews out for most of the evening, capturing lightning and high-water events.

Storms began to roll into the San Antonio metro area around 7 p.m. on Monday, according to KSAT’s meteorologists.

Wind, rain and even hail were seen in parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country.

All of the videos below were captured during KSAT’s live coverage of the storms.

Hail in Fredericksburg

KSAT’s John Paul Barajas and photojournalist Ricardo Moreno captured dense hail falling in Fredericksburg.

Some KSAT Connect users there saw hail nearly the size of lemons. Other users shared images of hail the size of tennis balls and quarters.

>> Share your weather photos on KSAT Connect.

High water in Helotes, San Antonio

As rain continued to fall across the Bexar County region on Monday, some cars were seen abandoned on area roadways.

A KSAT crew passing through Helotes found a car submerged in water. Shortly after, a crack of lightning across the sky was captured by the crew.

KSAT’s meteorologists are watching for more possible rain chances on Tuesday night. For your Tuesday forecast, click here.

