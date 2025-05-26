WATCH LIVE: Storm chaser in Fredericksburg area Watch the livestream in this article or on KSAT Plus
Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser drives around Gillespie County during inclement weather.
Read the latest forecast
here . >> Watch live: Doppler radar
To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for
Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.
Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists?
Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air. More resources:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.