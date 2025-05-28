Ron Nirenberg says he won’t make an official endorsement in San Antonio mayor’s race

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he won’t make an official endorsement in the city’s mayoral election during KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday evening.

“As I said from the start of all this, I’m not going to be weighing in with an official endorsement in this race,” Nirenberg told KSAT 12 anchors Myra Arthur and Stephania Jimenez.

Voters will decide between Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos in a runoff election. Election Day is June 7.

He encouraged voters to “do their homework” before heading to the polls.

“This is a critical race, for the city council elections as well, but I’m on my way out, ready to hand the baton to the new leadership, and it’s time for the voters to decide,” Nirenberg said.

Last week during a previous KSAT Q&A, Nirenberg said he had not decided whether he would make an endorsement.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai has also not made a public endorsement, though it’s unclear if he will. A spokesperson for Sakai confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday that the county judge had asked both candidates for personal meetings, but he was unsure if it had been set up.

On Tuesday, Nirenberg also discussed his final weeks as mayor and projects he wants to get done before leaving office.

