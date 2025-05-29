Skip to main content
Retired flavor joins Blue Bell lineup for limited time

Enjoy Cookie Cake Ice Cream in pint and half-gallon sizes

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Cookie Cake Ice Cream is returning to stores for a limited time only (Copyright Blue Bell)

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite to its menu for a limited time only.

Cookie Cake Ice Cream will be available as part of The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament, which was based on consumer demand.

Fans voted from a bracket of 16 flavors until it came down to the final two: Groom’s Cake Ice Cream vs. Cookie Cake Ice Cream.

While Cookie Cake lost to the ever-popular Groom’s Cake Ice Cream, it was the runner-up and will get its time to shine.

Blue Bell said the flavor is a sweet cream featuring chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

Cookie Cake Ice Cream will be available in both pint- and half-gallon sizes for a limited time.

The ice cream flavor had a limited run from 2019 to 2020.

