Snakes and cash stolen from Northwest Side pet store, video shows

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio pet shop is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two people who stole two snakes from their store.

The incident happened at Sherwood Forest Feeders on Wednesday, May 28.

The people not only took the snakes but also stole money from the cash register.

The stolen snakes include a Hypo Red Tail Boa and a standard Red Tail Boa.

The shop is urging residents to be vigilant and report any sightings of these snakes, especially if they are being sold.

Security footage shared on the store’s Facebook page shows one of the people grab a snake from a drawer, which lunges at him during the theft.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the store at (210) 314-2131.