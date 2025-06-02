Homeland Security, Border Patrol and ATF officials to discuss weapon smuggling in Laredo

FILE - A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, Oct. 27, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

LAREDO, Texas – Law enforcement officials are gathering in Laredo on Monday to talk about the consequences of smuggling weapons across the border.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. The press conference is expected to start at 12 p.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security, and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials are among the group set to talk about how they work together to seize firearms and remind people of the consequences of “straw-purchasing,” or buying firearms for people who are not legally allowed to do so.

During the press conference, the group will show some of the weapons and paraphernalia recently caught in South Texas.

In March, CBP officials discovered a total of 16 weapons, 26 magazines and 182 rounds of ammunition hidden within a 2006 Ford F-350 at the Del Rio Port of Entry.

KSAT will have a crew at the press conference.

Read more: