Nightly closure scheduled at part of I-35 frontage road on Northeast Side, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – A nightly closure is scheduled this week along Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The northbound I-35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road will be closed for bridge work as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program, TxDOT said.

The closure is scheduled for the following times:

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 2, through Thursday, June 5

From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7

Drivers on the northbound I-35 frontage road at the Loop 410 South interchange who want to connect to the northbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Rittiman Road should follow detour signs to the southbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Binz Engleman Road.

Drivers can then use the signalized turnaround at Binz Engleman Road to enter the northbound Loop 410 South frontage road to Rittiman Road, TxDOT said.

The closure is weather permitting and subject to change.

