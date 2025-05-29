Flyover first look: New ramp opens next week at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Some much-needed relief for drivers on the far Northwest Side is on the way.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open a second flyover ramp at the Loop 1604-Interstate 10 interchange near La Cantera and The Rim early next month.

The new flyover ramp is scheduled to open for drivers on June 2, weather permitting. It will connect I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 westbound and is expected to open on or before 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be able to access the ramp entry point at I-10 westbound just beyond De Zavala Road and near UTSA Boulevard. The exit point is Kyle Seale Parkway to get back onto Loop 1604 westbound.

“This segment is about 62% complete. Once it’s all said and done, we’ll have eight flyovers connecting I-10 and 1604,” said Charles Benavidez, District Engineer for TxDOT San Antonio.

The first flyover opened in December 2024. That connected Loop 1604 East to I-10 West.

“Every time we open a flyover, it allows more maneuverability through the cloverleaf,” said Benavidez. “Once we open this flyover, we won’t need the cloverleaf that you used to take to get to (Loop) 1604 West. We’ll have better flow of traffic as people are making their way westbound on 1604.”

The new ramp is 101 feet high and 1.3 miles long. The ramp was constructed with 3.9 million pounds of steel and 120,000 cubic yards of concrete.

Commuters will need to drive past Six Flags Fiesta Texas and the Rock at La Cantera. It will be the third-tallest highway in the San Antonio area.

New flyover I-10 West to 1604 West (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Construction on the interchange began in 2022 and is expected to be completed by 2027. A third flyover ramp is scheduled to open at the end of 2025.

"We made a lot of progress last summer when we put all the steel girders in place, the brown-looking girders, and we’re starting to see the fruits of that labor," said Benavidez. “It takes a lot of time. We just want to thank everybody for their patience. We understand it can be an inconvenience.”

The interchange is part of a $1.2 billion highway improvement project called the 1604 North Expansion, which stretches from 1604 at Bandera Road to Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side.

“When this whole corridor is done at Loop 1604, we’re gonna see a decrease of about 76% in our congestion,” Benavidez said. “We’re building these projects, not just for today, but for 20 years from now.”

