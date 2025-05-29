Multiple night closures scheduled this week for I-35 Northeast Expansion Project, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple night closures have been scheduled starting Thursday as part of the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion Project, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, the following lanes will be closed for bridge beam installation:

Eastbound Loop 1604 lanes from Lookout Road to Pat Booker Road

Distributor ramp at I-35 interchange

Southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Loop 1604

The closure will last until 6 a.m. on Friday, May 30, according to TxDOT.

All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

Eastbound Loop 1604 detour

Traffic on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes should use the Lookout Road exit to access the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road.

TxDOT said traffic should continue through the Lookout Road intersection and follow the frontage road as it turns south to the Pat Booker Road intersection. Drivers should continue through the intersection and turn right to take the I-35 access road bridge to the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Drivers should then stay on the northbound I-35 frontage road to the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and continue to the Pat Booker Road intersection.

TxDOT said traffic should proceed through the intersection and use the next entrance ramp to enter the eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes.​

Northbound I-35 detour

Traffic on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes should use the Lookout Road exit to access the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road, TxDOT said.

Drivers should continue through the Lookout Road intersection and follow the frontage road as it turns south to the Pat Booker Road intersection, then continue through the intersection and turn right to take the I-35 access road bridge to the northbound I-35 frontage road.

TxDOT said drivers should then continue on the northbound I-35 frontage road to the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and the Pat Booker Road intersection and use the turnaround to access the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road and use the next entrance ramp to enter the westbound Loop 1604 main lanes.

To access the northbound I-35 main lanes, TxDOT said to use the northbound I-35 ramp.

Southbound I-35 to eastbound Loop 1604 detour

TxDOT said travelers on southbound I-35 wanting to reach eastbound Loop 1604 should exit at Pat Booker Road. Traffic should then stay on the frontage road and turn right to take the I-35 access road bridge to the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Drivers should then stay on the northbound I-35 frontage road to the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and continue to the Pat Booker Road intersection.

Traffic should proceed through the intersection and use the next entrance ramp to enter the eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes.

