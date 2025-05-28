TxDOT to open second flyover ramp at Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation will open a second flyover ramp at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

The ramp is expected to open on or before 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 2, TxDOT said in a news release.

The $1.4 billion expansion project aims to improve mobility and reduce congestion along the 23 miles of Loop 1604, from State Highway 16 to Interstate 35.

Earlier in May, TxDOT opened four new ramps along Loop 1604 as the project also enters its final months of completion for the first segment.

🥳Great news for drivers: the new flyover ramp from I-10 WB to Loop 1604 WB opens in just 4 days! Say hello to easier and smoother commutes starting Monday morning. Sign up for the latest info at https://t.co/mBMT0kvygt. pic.twitter.com/5bO7AQqdoj — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) May 28, 2025

