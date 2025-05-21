Part of southbound I-35 lower level in downtown to close after Memorial Day, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Part of the southbound Interstate 35 lower level in downtown San Antonio will close after Memorial Day, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Starting Tuesday, May 27, through mid-June, the lower level main lanes will be fully closed from South Alamo Street to South Laredo Street downtown for bridge joint replacements, TxDOT said.

The closure is part of the I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project.

The project includes $25.9 million of improvements aimed at improving safety along 5.5 miles of the corridor, TxDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

“This marks the start of summer work as crews resume activities on the project after a two-month pause to accommodate heavy traffic during Final Four and Fiesta,” TxDOT said in a news release.

Once work on the lower level is complete, TxDOT said crews will begin joint replacements in the same area on the upper level of southbound I-35.

TxDOT said repairs this summer will also take place at the Guadalupe Street entrance ramp, South Alamo Street exit ramp and South Laredo Street exit ramp.

The construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change, TxDOT said.

