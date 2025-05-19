TxDOT’s ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign reminds Texans to buckle up

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding Texas drivers to buckle up when driving.

From May 19 to June 1, TxDOT will work with law enforcement to ensure Texans are wearing their seat belts during the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

An increased effort will be focused on ticketing drivers who do not buckle up or secure their children in car seats.

Per Texas law, everyone in a vehicle must wear a seat belt or face fines and court costs up to $200.

TxDOT said children younger than eight years old must be in a child safety seat or booster seat, unless they’re taller than four feet nine inches. The driver of an improperly restrained child can face fines up to $250, not including court costs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates, the “Click It or Ticket” campaign has saved more than 8,200 lives, prevented 148,000 injuries and saved $33 billion economically for Texas.

“We all think a crash will never happen to us, but it can happen any time we get in a vehicle,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “A seat belt can save your life or prevent a serious injury, but only if you’re wearing it. Take those quick seconds to buckle your seat belt every time, day and night.”

Even first responders can learn this lesson, TxDOT said.

In May 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Caleb Boyer responded to a call without putting his seat belt on.

Boyer swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck and went off the highway, rolling over twice, TxDOT said.

As he was not buckled in, he was ejected from his patrol vehicle and ended up losing his left leg.

“This experience has definitely changed my perspective. No one is invincible,” Boyer said. “Now, every time I get in any vehicle, I always make sure to buckle up. And I’ve taught my 9-year-old son to do the same.”

You can learn more about the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, a part of TxDOT’s “Drive like a Texan” initiative, on their website.