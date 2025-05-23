What drivers need to know about Culebra Road construction on far West Side so far

SAN ANTONIO – Ongoing construction on Culebra Road, particularly where the road intersects with State Highway 211, has prompted numerous complaints from West Side residents about traffic disruptions.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said FM 471, which is also known as Culebra Road within Bexar County limits, will be transformed from a two-lane undivided roadway into a four-lane divided roadway.

The $50 million project, which spans three miles from FM 471 to Old FM 471, is currently 65% complete. It is expected to be completed by early 2027.

Jared, a resident who lives nearby, called the traffic “awful,” especially during rush hour.

The influx of new homes and businesses has only made traffic congestion worse.

TxDOT said its construction will improve traffic. Once the overpass at the Culebra Road and State Highway 211 is completed, delays are expected to be significantly reduced.

Adrian, another resident, shared optimism with KSAT about what the completed project could mean for the area.

“It’ll speed up a lot of movement,” Adrian said. “Once this overpass opens up, I can imagine cars just kind of flying through.”

However, some residents expressed frustration with the pace of development, feeling that the infrastructure improvements are lagging behind the area’s rapid growth.

“It just seems like they’re always 10 years behind,” Jared said. “What they’re building now is probably not sufficient for what’s going to be happening in the next year or two.”

