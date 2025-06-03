Smithson Valley grad fulfills lifelong dream, leaves behind legacy organization to help others

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A Smithson Valley High School senior is leaving for college, leaving behind a close-knit community that helped him through a tough illness and a legacy organization that will help others.

In 2016, Seth Permenter was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. A re-diagnosis followed in 2019 in his lungs, and then another one in 2021.

Permenter’s family started a foundation in his name, and every year, they give out several scholarships to families impacted by a life-threatening illness.

The Seth Strong Foundation has brought the community together by helping other families in need during tough times.

“Because everybody was there for me, I just feel like it’s the right thing. It’s the only thing for me to do in this situation -- give back to the people who gave to me,” Permenter said.

Finishing out his high school year was tough as he underwent treatment and setbacks, but he says his friends, teachers and family were a strong motivation to keep going.

Permenter is now on his way to achieving a lifelong goal.

“My whole family’s gone to Texas A&M my whole life. I’ve always wanted to be an Aggie,” he said.

