Case dropped against Bexar County teen formerly accused of shooting, killing dog, court records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County teen formerly accused of shooting and killing a dog had his case dropped this week, according to online court records.

Michael Christopher George, 17, was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year in connection with the alleged crime that happened on Dec. 29, 2024.

Bexar County court records indicate the case was dismissed on Tuesday due to an inability to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the alleged crime occurred.

Background

Deputies arrested George after obtaining video footage of him dragging a leashed dog behind his motorcycle on a gravel road.

The video, recorded by witnesses, appeared to show the incident and the sound of multiple gunshots coming from a nearby forest, according to an arrest affidavit.

George claimed he shot the dog after it bit a relative, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

Deputies initially said George lied and claimed he gave the dog away. He later admitted to shooting the dog and tossing the gun into Medina Lake, the affidavit said.

George was later charged with animal cruelty. He posted bond the day after his arrest.

