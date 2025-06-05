11-year-old to remain in custody after bringing gun, 60 rounds of ammunition at Harris Middle School

An 11-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun and dozens of rounds of ammunition to Harris Middle School in May will remain in custody, a juvenile court judge ruled Wednesday.

Juvenile District Court Judge William “Cruz” Shaw addressed the young student directly during the hearing, saying, “You didn’t think this through at all. You scared a lot of people.”

Prosecutors allege the boy had a firearm and approximately 60 rounds of ammunition in his backpack when he was arrested.

The North East Independent School District student, who was barely tall enough to see over the bench, responded when asked if he had anything to say: “I didn’t know how many rounds it was.”

When pressed about why he brought the gun, he replied, “Just in case.” Shaw then asked, “In case of what?” to which the boy responded, “Something happens.”

The boy’s mother told the court that the gun and ammunition belonged to her late husband. She said she hadn’t moved any of his belongings since his passing but has since removed any remaining firearms or ammunition from the home.

The student will stay in detention until at least his next hearing, scheduled for June 18.

The case has yet to be filed by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

