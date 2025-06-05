Prepare for the heat this summer with these safety tips

SAN ANTONIO – With San Antonio coming off its warmest spring on record this year, it is important to be prepared for the heat at any time.

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit, independent organization that was founded in 1936, has provided some heat survival tips to help keep you cool, whether at home or on the go.

Here are some of the tips CR has to keep you cool in the Texas heat:

Plan ahead for your home

Take care of your central AC - Replace your central unit’s air filters every one to two months during the summer, and make sure to have them serviced annually. New AC units should have a high Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) to demonstrate their efficiency.

Help your window AC units - Window units should be placed in shaded windows or ones that are facing north. Vacuum the filters every couple of weeks, wash them with soap and warm water every two months and replace filters when they’re worn.

Consider alternatives - Evaporative coolers, which work best in dry climates, and energy-efficient air pumps that provide cool air in the summer are alternatives to AC that could save money and improve efficiency. Make sure to have a backup generator if the power goes out, as well as a battery-powered radio or portable power station to keep yourself informed.

Add insulation and seal up leaks - Check windows for potential gaps that could let cool air out. CR said caulk for non-moving elements, weather stripping for windows and foam sealant for larger spaces are recommended by the Department of Energy.

Have a medication plan - If you have medications that need to be refrigerated, keep a small cooler ready in case of power outages. Additionally, you should also have a thermometer ready to monitor the temperature. It should be kept between 36 degrees Fahrenheit and 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keeping your home cool

Chill out! - If you use AC, keep it running continuously. Reduce indoor heat gain by closing the curtains, installing reflective panels or hanging light-colored fabrics inside a window.

Use heating devices less - Devices like ovens, cooktops and dryers can turn up the heat. When using these, try to use the coolest possible setting or defer to another device, such as a microwave. Cool showers are also good at reducing heat, though being too cold could lead to shivering.

Flip on a fan - A fan, whether ceiling, portable or window, can stir up breezes and make the temperature feel up to four degrees (Fahrenheit) cooler, according to the Department of Energy. Windows fans are usually most effective at night because they pull outside air in.

Nightime cooling - Use natural and breathable fabrics for your bed. The CR recommends cotton and linen, which let sweat dissipate instead of keeping it trapped. You can also get a mattress cooling pad or a mattress that doesn’t retain as much heat.

Brownout tip - If a brownout occurs, make sure to minimize and unplug any unnecessary electricity usage. Also, use as little AC as you need to.

Power outage readiness

CPS Energy has said the power grid in San Antonio is ready to handle the heat this summer, but it’s always best to be prepared. Here’s what to do if the power goes out, according to CR:

Stay on the lowest level of your house because heat rises.

Position battery-operated fans near the cooler, shaded parts of the home.

Keep curtains or shades closed during the day.

Keep the fridge and freezer closed as much as possible. While a fridge will only maintain its temperature for around four hours, a freezer can maintain its temperature for up to 48 hours.

Keep a Power Outage supply kit handy, including: Chargers, batteries and flashlights Non-perishable food and lots of water Backup power source Oral thermometer Ice chest Documents and cash



Going around town

Know when to stay home - Pay attention to heat waves and the Air Quality Index. Certain factors, like age and medical conditions, could make you more susceptible to heatstroke. If you need to run errands, make sure to do so between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wear sunscreen - Make sure to have plenty of sunscreen and apply it evenly every two hours you are outside. A sunscreen that has an SPF of 50 or higher is best, with broad-spectrum protection and water resistance. Make sure not to get too much sun to avoid sunburns, heatstroke or other heat-related issues.

Dress for the weather - Lightweight, light-colored clothing in natural fabrics works best. Shade your face from the heat with a wide-brim hat and UV-blocking sunglasses. Moisture-wicking activewear is best for physical labor and exercise outside.

Use the best water bottle - Find an insulated water bottle or cup that will keep your water cool for longer. Brands like Hydro Flask and Klean Kanteen claim to do this. If you’re exercising, a hydration backpack is also a good option. Make sure to keep yourself hydrated by drinking a cup of water every 90 minutes. High-water foods and electrolyte drinks are good ways to keep up your hydration when sweating.

Watch out for hot surfaces - Pavement and asphalt can be hotter than the surrounding air, so it’s best to stay on grass if possible. Keep this in mind when walking pets.

Adapt plans - If it gets too hot, head indoors or in the shade. Cooling yourself with a damp paper towel on the face and back of the neck can help. If you feel sick, drink water or sports drinks or take a cool shower. Make sure to seek medical care if you experience dizziness, confusion, agitation, vomiting or slurred speech. These can be signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Other things to have on hand when outside include: Bandana Fan Phone and charger Non-perishable snacks Flashlight for at-night travel



Keep your car heatproof

Check on your car - Make sure your car’s coolant, air conditioning and tire pressure are in good condition. You can optimize airflow by replacing the cabin filters once or twice a year and removing any debris from the grill. Getting your battery evaluated, especially before a long trip, is especially important.

Keep windows shaded - Use a reflective panel and shade for your car windows and sunroof. Ceramic window tinting can block a high percentage of UV light as well.

Get the AC pumping - Precooling the car isn’t recommended: start driving with the AC at its lowest temperature to get the compressor working at its best. You can adjust the fan setting for comfort. Open all windows for 10 to 20 seconds to flush out superheated air.

Cross-breeze - If your AC is on the fritz, open windows on opposite sides in the front and back seats to create cross-ventilation. This may not be the best option for a long trip.

Don’t linger inside - Leave the vehicle if your car breaks down or if there’s an accident. A car’s interior can heat up by 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Seek shade while waiting for help. Make sure to never leave anyone, especially children or pets, unattended in a car. Newer cars do have safety features to reduce this risk.

Vacay in safety

Consider refundable flights - Check what the temperature of a destination spot is before going there and, if needed, have a plan to get your money back if you’d like to cancel. Make sure your travel insurance will cover medical care for heat-related illnesses.

Know before you go - Make sure to check whether your hotel has AC before you go, because some don’t. If it doesn’t, make sure to take cool baths, cool your face and wrists with water and spend most of your time in other spaces where there is air conditioning.

Charge your phone - Make sure to take a charger with you and keep emergency numbers on hand. Putting your phone on power-saving mode and dimming the screen can help keep your battery alive for longer.

Check your food - Foods spoil faster in the heat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture warns that food should be not be left for more than an hour in temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Be careful what you eat, especially when buying from street vendors.

Seek the shade - As previously noted, if you feel sick and experience signs of heat-related illness, seek medical care. Call 911 or contact a local number, which you can get from your hotel’s front desk.

