Watching for a few showers & storms this morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FEW STORMS IN SA: A dying cluster of showers/storms between 7-11am
- HOT/DRY WEEKEND: It’ll be dry and near 100° Thursday through Sunday
- ACTIVE PATTERN NEXT WEEK: Looking promising for rainfall
FORECAST
A cluster of storms is weakening as it moves through the Hill Country this morning. It’s forecast to reach San Antonio around 7am this morning. At the point it arrives, it’ll likely will be in the form of light showers, with a few pockets of heavier rain.
REST OF TODAY
After our early rain chances, we’ll see a break in the action midday through early afternoon. Then, later this afternoon, a few more isolated showers or storms may pop up. Rainfall totals today will generally be light. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy, with a high in the low-90s.
HEAT CRANKS UP
A ridge of high pressure will nudge into the area, at least for a few days. That equals hot & dry for us. The peak of the heat will arrive this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday could see highs near 100°, while heat index values will make it feel worse.
RAIN NEXT WEEK?
Let’s not get our hopes too high, but it’s looking promising. That heat high mentioned above pushes west and opens the door to some energy moving across Texas. Combine that with decent moisture and some outflow boundaries, and you get rain! It won’t be for everyone, but at least it’s something!
